300mg, 1500mg or 3000mg CBD - Daytime Blend
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Chia seed dough filled with mouth-watering fruit goodness. Our tasty strawberry-rose tarts are dosed with 10mgCBD & 10mgTHC. This one to one ratio of CBD:THC is designed to provide maximum pain relief for patients suffering from chronic pain. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. Yes, great things do come in small packages.
Be the first to review this product.