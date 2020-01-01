SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our skin healing whipped body butter is creamy, comforting and luxurious. You’ll love how easy it is to apply and how quickly it absorbs into your skin! Great for: Dry skin Psoriasis Eczema Poison oak Sun spots ...and many other mild skin irritations! Enjoy the citrus-y sweet blend of bergamot and clary sage while making your skin feel like a dream.
Be the first to review this product.