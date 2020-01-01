 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Whipped Body Butter- SKIN HEALING Formula

Whipped Body Butter- SKIN HEALING Formula

by Treat Yourself

Write a review
Treat Yourself Topicals Balms Whipped Body Butter- SKIN HEALING Formula

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our skin healing whipped body butter is creamy, comforting and luxurious. You’ll love how easy it is to apply and how quickly it absorbs into your skin! Great for: Dry skin Psoriasis Eczema Poison oak Sun spots ...and many other mild skin irritations!​ Enjoy the citrus-y sweet blend of bergamot and clary sage while making your skin feel like a dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Treat Yourself Logo
We are women who create healthy cannabis-infused products with women in mind. We value self-care and strive to promote a cannabis culture of women and men who share in our belief of "my body is my temple." We create nutrient-packed products with only the finest quality ingredients. When designing our products, our goal is to cultivate health and happiness while creating an enjoyable experience for our patients.