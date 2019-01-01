About this product
Citrus Kush, an indica-dominant hybrid, provides a unique medley of sweet citrus flavors that are dominant in lime. While offering a bold, terpy flavor, Citrus Kush lends users an extremely mellow experience that can encourage creativity and positive thought.
About this strain
Citrus Kush
Citrus Kush is a fresh and fruity blast for the senses. As the name implies, this indica-dominant hybrid has a deep citrus aroma with darker, muskier tones that support the theory of some Master Kush genetics. The taste follows suit with a sweet and sour mix that will bring to mind a bright bowl of lemons, limes, and oranges. Citrus Kush’s effects will be strong in both the head and body, providing a mood boost that leaves consumers happy (if a little out of it).