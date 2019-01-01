 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. TREE BASE KLEAR Harlequin CBD Vape Cartridge 500mg

TREE BASE KLEAR Harlequin CBD Vape Cartridge 500mg

by TREE BASE KLEAR

Write a review
TREE BASE KLEAR Concentrates Cartridges TREE BASE KLEAR Harlequin CBD Vape Cartridge 500mg
TREE BASE KLEAR Concentrates Cartridges TREE BASE KLEAR Harlequin CBD Vape Cartridge 500mg
TREE BASE KLEAR Concentrates Cartridges TREE BASE KLEAR Harlequin CBD Vape Cartridge 500mg

$38.00MSRP

About this product

2:1 THC:CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Harlequin

Harlequin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

About this brand

TREE BASE KLEAR Logo
Discover concentrates rooted in wellness with Tree Base Klear's line of clear, potent, and terpy cannabis extractions. Tree Base Klear is a pioneer in concentrates --one of the first to bring clear, distillate concentrates to the market. Tree Base Klear’s line of vape cartridges, crystalline, and clear syringes delivers a clean high every time. Tree Base Klear supplies extracts upon which the cannabis community can rely, and their methods render consistent extracts that express the essence of the original strain in every puff.