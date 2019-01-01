About this product
Mendo Breath is an indica strain with a well-balanced earthy/piney taste. It has a musty and dank overtones reminiscent of the wet forests of the Pacific Northwest, and provides a euphoric and relaxed experience that is definitely appetite inducing.
Mendo Breath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort.