  5. TREE BASE KLEAR Mendo Breath Vape Cartridge 1000mg

TREE BASE KLEAR Mendo Breath Vape Cartridge 1000mg

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Mendo Breath is an indica strain with a well-balanced earthy/piney taste. It has a musty and dank overtones reminiscent of the wet forests of the Pacific Northwest, and provides a euphoric and relaxed experience that is definitely appetite inducing.

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

About this brand

Discover concentrates rooted in wellness with Tree Base Klear's line of clear, potent, and terpy cannabis extractions. Tree Base Klear is a pioneer in concentrates --one of the first to bring clear, distillate concentrates to the market. Tree Base Klear’s line of vape cartridges, crystalline, and clear syringes delivers a clean high every time. Tree Base Klear supplies extracts upon which the cannabis community can rely, and their methods render consistent extracts that express the essence of the original strain in every puff.