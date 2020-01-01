Focus Peppermint Vape Pen
by Social CBD
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$41.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Tree of Life Seeds CBD Oil Softgels are the easiest way to get your daily dose of CBD oil in support of a healthy mind, body, and balance. These versatile CBD capsules will fit seamlessly into your every day. Take a softgel first thing in the morning to get your day started on the right foot, after a long workout, or when life feels a little overwhelming.
Be the first to review this product.