Pink Sunset Cartridge 0.5g
Pink Sunset
Pink Sunset is the indica phenotype of the delicious indica-dominant hybrid Sunset Sherbert. This sugary strain has roots in Girl Scout Cookies, but pushes the functional sedation of its OG Kush and Cherry Pie parentage into the realm of full-body relaxation. Use this strain after work to unwind or on the way to bed as a dreamy dessert that combats insomnia, chronic pain, and nausea.