jkmoto133
on November 20th, 2019
one of my all time favorites, has a nice citrusy smell. it's really relaxing by being sedating, but is stimulating for the mind. its perfect for nighttime sessions around the campfire.
A delightful cross between Pink Panties and Girl Scout Cookies, this indica dominant strain is a delicious way to unwind. Sherbert is initially cerebral and creative, helping even the most distracted focus and be fierce. What follows is a deep period of relaxation which can often lead to that infamous feeling of couchlock. Expect ice cream flavors mixed with a nutty aroma.
Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.