Sherbert

by Treedom

Treedom Cannabis Flower Sherbert
About this product

A delightful cross between Pink Panties and Girl Scout Cookies, this indica dominant strain is a delicious way to unwind. Sherbert is initially cerebral and creative, helping even the most distracted focus and be fierce. What follows is a deep period of relaxation which can often lead to that infamous feeling of couchlock. Expect ice cream flavors mixed with a nutty aroma.

jkmoto133

one of my all time favorites, has a nice citrusy smell. it's really relaxing by being sedating, but is stimulating for the mind. its perfect for nighttime sessions around the campfire.

About this strain

Sherbert

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

Treedom was established in 2014 after many years of production for medical patients throughout Washington State. Located near Bellingham and breathtaking Mt. Baker, we believe in positivity, transparency, and honesty. Embedded in our core values are being a socially responsible business to give back to the community that supports us. Our team is constantly discovering ways to minimize our footprint in an industry that has major environmental impacts. We are fully committed to this difficult task while still delivering high quality products to our consumer. Treedom is a pesticide free company. We take time with the little things like hand trimming, manual watering and small batch harvests to ensure every bud is given its deserved attention. We believe that a truly great product comes from the ground up…literally. Joe and Chad made the transition to i502 with no outside investors and epitomize the American Dream while maintaining the ma and pa business model. Our amazing staff, friends, and family are what help us be the successful company and at the same time creating community enrichment. Another core belief is a clean and healthy lifestyle. Whether it be the food and cannabis we put in our bodies or the activities we experience. Because of this we have implemented an advanced integrated pest management system to eliminate any harsh pesticides or heavy metals on our products. Our grow techniques include all natural nutrients in an organic coco substrate medium. We also only use organic neem oil during the initial vegetative cycle. This allows us to create a clean pesticide free product for the aware consumer of today’s beautiful world.