Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by TreedomWrite a review
About this product
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
