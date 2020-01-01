 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Magnum P.I. Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Magnum P.I. Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by TreeHawk Farms

Write a review
TreeHawk Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Magnum P.I. Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

Magnum P.I. Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by TreeHawk Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Magnum PI

Magnum PI

Magnum PI is a sativa-dominant strain with its genetic origins cloaked in a Hawaiian shirt of pure mystery. This stimulating cross, supposedly created by Seahorse Gardens near the Puget Sound, exhibits hints of citrus and sweet earth on the nose. The effects have been described as clear-headed and stimulating, which makes this strain a perfect accompaniment for outdoor activities.

About this brand

TreeHawk Farms Logo
TreeHawk Farms is a licensed Tier III Producer/Processor of organically grown cannabis in the foothills of the Olympic Peninsula. Our mission is to provide consumers with handcrafted, artisanal cannabis that retailers can proudly sell and the consumer can enjoy responsibly.