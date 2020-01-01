About this product

Northwest Pineapple is an indica dominant hybrid strain created as a cross of the classic Northern Lights x Oregon Pineapple strains. Although the exact indica to sativa ratio is unknown, this bud has been lab tested at having a THC level of up to 20%. Much like its name suggests, NW Pineapple has an enticing aroma of sweet earthy pineapple with just a dash of haze. The taste is very much the same, with a delicious sweet earthy pineapple flavor that is accented by a hint of hazy citrus that intensifies upon exhale. NW Pineapple buds have large oversized fluffy and airy light minty green spade-shaped nugs with a thick layer of rich amber hairs and a frosty coating of crystal milky white trichomes.