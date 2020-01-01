 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Northwest Pineapple is an indica dominant hybrid strain created as a cross of the classic Northern Lights x Oregon Pineapple strains. Although the exact indica to sativa ratio is unknown, this bud has been lab tested at having a THC level of up to 20%. Much like its name suggests, NW Pineapple has an enticing aroma of sweet earthy pineapple with just a dash of haze. The taste is very much the same, with a delicious sweet earthy pineapple flavor that is accented by a hint of hazy citrus that intensifies upon exhale. NW Pineapple buds have large oversized fluffy and airy light minty green spade-shaped nugs with a thick layer of rich amber hairs and a frosty coating of crystal milky white trichomes.

TreeHawk Farms is a licensed Tier III Producer/Processor of organically grown cannabis in the foothills of the Olympic Peninsula. Our mission is to provide consumers with handcrafted, artisanal cannabis that retailers can proudly sell and the consumer can enjoy responsibly.