 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour Banana Sherbet 3.5g 5-Pack

Sour Banana Sherbet 3.5g 5-Pack

by TreeHawk Farms

Write a review
TreeHawk Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Banana Sherbet 3.5g 5-Pack

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

About this brand

TreeHawk Farms Logo
TreeHawk Farms is a licensed Tier III Producer/Processor of organically grown cannabis in the foothills of the Olympic Peninsula. Our mission is to provide consumers with handcrafted, artisanal cannabis that retailers can proudly sell and the consumer can enjoy responsibly.