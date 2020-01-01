 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. 1:1 Tangerine Cannamelt

1:1 Tangerine Cannamelt

by TreeTown

TreeTown Edibles Candy 1:1 Tangerine Cannamelt

About this product

TreeTown Cannamelts are the unique edible that everyone can eat. These little melts are sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, AND kosher! They come scored into four servings for easy dosing and dissolve under your tongue for a fast activation time with relief that lasts for hours. Our 1:1 Cannamelts have a balanced ratio of 5mg CBD to 5mg THC per dose and are available in Peppermint, Tangerine, and Lemon-Lime.

