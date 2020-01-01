 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Cotton Candy Kush Pre-Roll 1g

by Trellis Farms

Trellis Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Cotton Candy Kush Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

About this brand

