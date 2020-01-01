 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Lovelace Pre-Roll 1g

by Trellis Farms

Trellis Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Lovelace Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lovelace

Lovelace

A CBD cultivar from Alphakronik Genes, Lovelace is a cross of Harlitus and Snowdawg BX. Dedicated to the mother of computers, Ada Lovelace, this strain is part of their Great Mind Series that brings forward great terps in CBD genetics. Consumers can expect large yields and chunky buds alongside a refreshing berry sweetness.

