Purple Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Trellis Farms

Purple Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Purple Diesel

Purple Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Diesel, bred by Cali Connection, is a wonder among hybrid strains. While most of the effects are often energizing, uplifting, and focused, Purple D may also be an exceptional strain for pain relief. A sneaky cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel, this strain takes a while to fully kick in. However, once the effects begin to present themselves, many are struck by a type of giggly, euphoric bliss. A favorite among daytime consumers, Purple Diesel features a sour, fuel-like aroma. For those interested in growing, this strain has an early flowering time of around 8 weeks and features dense buds with deep purple leaves.

About this brand

