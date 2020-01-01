Chicken Isolate Pet Tincture 30ml 300mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 53.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
1 ounce
$59.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Trew Pets offers an alternative therapy to treat your four-legged companion’s medical condition without toxins. Trew Pets provides ease to your pet’s discomfort, relieves debilitation pain and extends their lives. By opting for CBD’s, you do not need to turn to euthanizing your pets to end their suffering, choose Trew Pets!
Be the first to review this product.