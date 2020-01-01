Pink Runtz is a mysterious cross from the Runtz family. Some believe it to be a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez and Gelato. Others have said it to be a cross between Rainbow Sherbert and Pink Panties. While genetics remain to be publicly confirmed, the hype around this strain is already firmly established. The true Pink Runtz comes in an extremely dense structure with dark green-to-purple hues that make a grinder mandatory. The aroma is sweet and fruity, just like the candy, while the high will lift your mind and body for hours and hours.