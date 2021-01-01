Black Widow
by Trichome FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Trichome Farms
About this strain
Black Widow
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Limonene
Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.