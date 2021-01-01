 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Widow
Hybrid

Black Widow

by Trichome Farms

Write a review
Trichome Farms Cannabis Flower Black Widow

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Trichome Farms Logo

About this strain

Black Widow

Black Widow
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Limonene

Black Widow is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with South Indian Sativa. This strain is known to provide a buzzy head high that is accompanied by relaxing effects. Black Widow smells fruity and a little bit skunky. This strain is extremely potent, ideal for anyone with a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose Black Widow to help relieve symptoms associated with muscle spasms, stress and physical pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review