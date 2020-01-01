 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. Black Widow Shake
Hybrid

Black Widow Shake

by Trichome Farms

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Widow

Black Widow

Originally created by legendary breeder Shantibaba when he was co-owner of Green House Seeds, Black Widow was then known as White Widow. When Shantibaba left GHS and found Mr. Nice Seeds, he took the original Brazilian sativa mother and South Indian indica-dominant hybrid father with him to recreate his world renowned White Widow seeds. Because GHS and others were selling seeds with the name White Widow, he changed the name to Black Widow to create a distinction between them. Black Widow is now considered by many to be the only “true” White Widow available in seed form, as Mr. Nice is the lone seed breeder to possess the original parental genetics.

About this brand

Trichome Farms Logo