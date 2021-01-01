 Loading…

Indica

Obama Kush

by Trichome Farms

Trichome Farms Cannabis Flower Obama Kush

Obama Kush

Obama Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.

