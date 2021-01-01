Tangie Dream
by Trichome FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Trichome Farms
About this strain
Tangie Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.