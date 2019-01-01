 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
10MG Regular Strength Pills // 100MG Trial Pack

by Trill Pills

$10.00MSRP

About this product

• REGULAR STRENGTH / 10MG • 10 count pack / 100MG • 10MG CBD per capsule • A perfectly blended balance of whole plant hemp with organic coconut oil. Patented lipid-based extraction process using no solvents. • Ingredients: Pesticide-free hemp, Organic cold-pressed coconut oil, Filtered water, Hypromellose (plant cellulose) capsules. ALLERGEN WARNING: Contains Tree Nuts (coconut).

About this brand

A perfectly blended balance of whole-plant hemp with organic cold-pressed coconut oil.