About this product
• REGULAR STRENGTH / 10MG • 10 count pack / 100MG • 10MG CBD per capsule • A perfectly blended balance of whole plant hemp with organic coconut oil. Patented lipid-based extraction process using no solvents. • Ingredients: Pesticide-free hemp, Organic cold-pressed coconut oil, Filtered water, Hypromellose (plant cellulose) capsules. ALLERGEN WARNING: Contains Tree Nuts (coconut).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Trill Pills
A perfectly blended balance of whole-plant hemp with organic cold-pressed coconut oil.