TRIMCAMP’s post-harvest processing services provide cannabis farms with professional and dependable Trimming and Pre-Roll production. Our mobile crews come equip with state of the art tools and equipment to ensure that every step in the Pre-Roll process is performed with the highest quality standards and efficiency. Our highly trained Pre-Roll professionals produce your retail ready products on-site in record time.
TRIMCAMP®
