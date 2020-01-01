 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Processing
  5. RENT: Trimming Machines & Rosin Presses!

RENT: Trimming Machines & Rosin Presses!

by Trimco

Write a review
Trimco Services Processing RENT: Trimming Machines & Rosin Presses!
Trimco Services Processing RENT: Trimming Machines & Rosin Presses!
Trimco Services Processing RENT: Trimming Machines & Rosin Presses!
Trimco Services Processing RENT: Trimming Machines & Rosin Presses!

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We offer the finest trimming machines available at the best price in the metro area. Long gone are the days of inefficient trimming machines that leave buds looking shaggy and beat up. Let us help you achieve the fastest, most profitable, and most efficient harvest you can. We not only offer the finest trimming machines available, our brick and mortar store stocks supplies for all your harvesting, processing, post harvest, and packaging needs. 3431 South Federal Blvd. Unit J Englewood, CO 80110 Reserve your machine today: (303) 781-2478 www.trimco.rentals

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Trimco Logo
Trimming Machine & Rosin Press Rentals. As well as, all your harvest, processing, and post harvest needs.