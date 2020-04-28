About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 We have put our two flavor packed tinctures into a set for those who like to add a little variety to their treatment! These two never disappoint and we want to give you them both at once for a discount. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as sublingual (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)