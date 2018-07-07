Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 The 'Pure' Flavorless tincture is a customer favorite! It is designed for those that want the benefits of a CBD tincture with virtually zero flavoring. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where oils are typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)
on July 7th, 2018
My friends were telling me how much this was helping with their anxiety. Gave it a shot and it wowed me. I’ve tried a few other tinctures and I really disliked their taste. This is completely flavorless and I’ve recently been putting it in my coffee per their suggestion.