  5. 'Pure' Flavorless Tincture (500mg CBD)

'Pure' Flavorless Tincture (500mg CBD)

by Triniti CBD

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 The 'Pure' Flavorless tincture is a customer favorite! It is designed for those that want the benefits of a CBD tincture with virtually zero flavoring. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual use (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where oils are typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)

1 customer review

Julie_B

My friends were telling me how much this was helping with their anxiety. Gave it a shot and it wowed me. I’ve tried a few other tinctures and I really disliked their taste. This is completely flavorless and I’ve recently been putting it in my coffee per their suggestion.

