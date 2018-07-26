Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$125.00MSRP
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 Set includes a Citrus, Mint, and Flavorless tincture all 500mg each. Warming Citrus, cooling mint, and the flavorless tincture set is a perfect kit that will last for months! Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus/Mint extracts, Cannabidiol (CBD)
on July 26th, 2018
Got this set about 3 weeks ago and highly recommend it. I've been using it for my anxiety, especially pre-exams. I've always struggled with test taking and have refused prescription medication for most of my life. I started noticing a difference a couple days in. Less underarm sweat, less heart racing. Maybe it was just a coincidence? Nope stopped for a few days and it immediately returned. I've stayed consistent on my dosage ever since and I couldn't be happier. All mint and citrus taste great while the 'pure' is completely flavorless. I've put the 'pure' into coffee before.
on July 23rd, 2018
I’ve suffered from insomnia for years. Going on and off of Eszopiclone (Lunesta)most recently with varying levels of success. After seeing CBD being touted in the local news and a friend having some success with it treating her pain I gave Triniti a shot. It's working! I take a half dropper in the morning and a full dropper at night and for the first time in years, I’ve been sleeping through the night! The delivery and checkout are very easy.
on June 28th, 2018
After doing quite a bit of research on this CBD I contacted these guys and heard back almost immediately. They explained their process, what I could expect, and how quickly I could get my order. I decided to go with these guys and got my order in two days. For the MG these guys are priced great and each of these flavors tastes great!