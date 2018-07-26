Jthomp43 on July 26th, 2018

Got this set about 3 weeks ago and highly recommend it. I've been using it for my anxiety, especially pre-exams. I've always struggled with test taking and have refused prescription medication for most of my life. I started noticing a difference a couple days in. Less underarm sweat, less heart racing. Maybe it was just a coincidence? Nope stopped for a few days and it immediately returned. I've stayed consistent on my dosage ever since and I couldn't be happier. All mint and citrus taste great while the 'pure' is completely flavorless. I've put the 'pure' into coffee before.