 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Diamonds 100mg 10-Pack

Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Diamonds 100mg 10-Pack

by Trinity

Write a review
Trinity Edibles Chocolates Milk Chocolate and Peanut Butter Diamonds 100mg 10-Pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Trinity Logo
Flower pre-roll, hand brushed with clear distillate and rolled in kief for a bold terp-infused flavor. The result is a high-potency, slow-burning, perfectly rolled, infused joint. Available in Sativa, Sativa+CBD, Hybrid, Indica, and Indica+CBD.