 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rainbow Skittlez

Rainbow Skittlez

by Trinity

Write a review
Trinity Cannabis Flower Rainbow Skittlez

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Trinity Logo
Flower pre-roll, hand brushed with clear distillate and rolled in kief for a bold terp-infused flavor. The result is a high-potency, slow-burning, perfectly rolled, infused joint. Available in Sativa, Sativa+CBD, Hybrid, Indica, and Indica+CBD.