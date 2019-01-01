 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Naturally Flavored Strains - Blueberry OG

by Trinity Terpenes

Trinity Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Naturally Flavored Strains - Blueberry OG

About this product

Major Terpenes: Linalool, Nerolidol and Myrcene Effects: Sedative, Euphoria and Munchies Aromas: Blueberry, Sweet and Floral

About this strain

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Trinity Terpenes Logo
Our Roots We are biotech innovators developing science-based, high quality products that are unique to the market. With health and safety standards in place, our plant based products are developed to create truly synergistic effects for you and your patients. Our executive team made up of biotechnology professionals who take pride in natural, plant based biochemistry paired with tried and true processes to produce the highest quality terpenes and products on the market. Powered by TT Powered by Trinity Terpenes is a select co-branding opportunity that highlights custom products developed with the formulation know-how and experience of the Trinity Terpenes team. The Powered by logo showcases the Patent-Pending Technology inside a product and the management of that product from concept to production.