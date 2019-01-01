 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Naturally Flavored Strains - Bubble Kush

by Trinity Terpenes

About this product

Major Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene and Beta-Carophyllene Effects: Focused, Sociable and Calm Aromas: Bubblegum, Pine and Citrus

About this strain

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Our Roots We are biotech innovators developing science-based, high quality products that are unique to the market. With health and safety standards in place, our plant based products are developed to create truly synergistic effects for you and your patients. Our executive team made up of biotechnology professionals who take pride in natural, plant based biochemistry paired with tried and true processes to produce the highest quality terpenes and products on the market. Powered by TT Powered by Trinity Terpenes is a select co-branding opportunity that highlights custom products developed with the formulation know-how and experience of the Trinity Terpenes team. The Powered by logo showcases the Patent-Pending Technology inside a product and the management of that product from concept to production.