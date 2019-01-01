 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Strain Specific Terpenes - Grandaddy Purple

by Trinity Terpenes

About this product

Major Terpenes: Linalool, Nerolidol and Myrcene Effects: Couch-Lock, Euphoria and Munchies Aromas: Floral, Sweet and Berry

About this strain

Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency. 

About this brand

Our Roots We are biotech innovators developing science-based, high quality products that are unique to the market. With health and safety standards in place, our plant based products are developed to create truly synergistic effects for you and your patients. Our executive team made up of biotechnology professionals who take pride in natural, plant based biochemistry paired with tried and true processes to produce the highest quality terpenes and products on the market. Powered by TT Powered by Trinity Terpenes is a select co-branding opportunity that highlights custom products developed with the formulation know-how and experience of the Trinity Terpenes team. The Powered by logo showcases the Patent-Pending Technology inside a product and the management of that product from concept to production.