Strain Specific Terpenes - Kalashnikova

by Trinity Terpenes

About this product

Major Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-Caryopyhllene and Alpha-Pinene Effects: Focused, Happiness and Relaxation Aromas: Earthy, Herbal and Pine

About this strain

AK-47

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

About this brand

Trinity Terpenes Logo
Our Roots We are biotech innovators developing science-based, high quality products that are unique to the market. With health and safety standards in place, our plant based products are developed to create truly synergistic effects for you and your patients. Our executive team made up of biotechnology professionals who take pride in natural, plant based biochemistry paired with tried and true processes to produce the highest quality terpenes and products on the market. Powered by TT Powered by Trinity Terpenes is a select co-branding opportunity that highlights custom products developed with the formulation know-how and experience of the Trinity Terpenes team. The Powered by logo showcases the Patent-Pending Technology inside a product and the management of that product from concept to production.