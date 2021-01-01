TerpJoints ~ Terpene Infused Prerolls
by Trinity TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
TerpJoints from Trinity Terpenes are premium indoor pre-rolls infused with terpenes. Boost Your Vibes with Trinity Terpenes TerpJoints, terpene-infused joints. Feel confident in finding that boost of consistency and effect in terpenes mixed with your favorite products. AROMAS: Pineapple, diesel, spicy FLAVORS: Sweet, peppery, diesel EFFECTS: Creative, uplifted, euphoric
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.