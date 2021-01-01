WATERMELON OG TerpStrain
About this product
With an aroma of watermelon, sweet, floral and a watermelon, candy, floral flavor, Watermelon OG is made from linalool, nerolidol Terpenes for a Relaxed, Sleepy boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with Pain, Insomnia. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Watermelon, Candy, Floral AROMA: Watermelon, Sweet, Floral EFFECTS: Relaxed, Sleepy USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Pain, Insomnia TERPENES: Limonene, Beta-caryophyllene, Beta-pinene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Watermelon
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Watermelon is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
