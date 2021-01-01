Wifi OG TerpStrain
by Trinity TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
With an aroma of sour and earthy and a citrus, sweet flavor, Wifi OG is made from limonene, myrcene, humulene Terpenes for a relaxed, uplifted, happy boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, anxiety, fatigue. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Citrus, Wweet AROMA: Sour, Earthy EFFECTS: Relaxed, uplifted, Happy USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Stress, Anxiety, Fatigue TERPENES: Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.