XJ-13 TerpStrain
by Trinity Terpenes
With an aroma of citrus, earthy, pine and a citrus, sweet, floral flavor, XJ-13 is made from terpinolene, limonene, delata-3-carene Terpenes for a energetic, euphoric, creative boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, pain, fatigue. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Citrus, Sweet, Floral AROMA: Citrus, Earthy, Pine EFFECTS: Energetic, Euphoric, Creative USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Stress, Pain, Fatigue TERPENES: Terpinolene, Limonene, Delata-3-carene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS:Botanical Terpenes
