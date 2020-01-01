Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
A safe, secure and super stylish way to store, organize and transport your pre rolled joints in up to four of your favourite Trip Longer Leather & Glass Joint Tubes. Alternately, you can choose to fill it up with two Leather & Glass Joint Tubes, along with a Trip Longer Leather Lighter Sleeve for sparking or resparking that joint from earlier. The Trip Longer, Leather Stash Tube Case is thoughtfully designed and features a sturdy and reliable brass front closure as well as a discreet rear panel for stashing standard to 1 1/4 size rolling papers. The Leather Stash Tube Case has been a conversation starter and drool causer among fellow craft cannabis enthusiasts whom appreciate an enhanced approach to their daily cannabis infused rituals. Warning: Mindful marijuana storage can positively affect the process, rituals and intent with which you apply cannabis to your life, helping optimize and elevate the overall experience. Use Wisely. TRIP LONGER LEATHER & LONG HAUL GUARANTEE All Trip Longer, Leather Goods for Life Bettering are designed by us to be super functional and hardwearing. Each item is completely handmade using only premium leathers, responsibly sourced from Canadian suppliers with a firm ethical stance on whom they are supplied by. As always, we handset every stitch and every rivet. It’s how we know the best work is being done. We use only the best hand-stitching thread, a strong and sturdy Ritza 25 from Julius Koch, affectionately known as Tiger Thread, it’s the ultimate choice for long lasting stitches and ensures our products are hardwearing and built to last the longest trip of them all. We use Chicago Style Rivets because like Chicago, they are hard as fuck. Don't trust us? Each product is guaranteed. Stitching broke? Send it back, we'll fix it up and ship it back. Just like that. Questions? Comments? Shout out : wetriplonger@gmail.com
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.