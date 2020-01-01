About this product

A safe, secure and super stylish way to store, organize and transport your pre rolled joints in up to four of your favourite Trip Longer Leather & Glass Joint Tubes. Alternately, you can choose to fill it up with two Leather & Glass Joint Tubes, along with a Trip Longer Leather Lighter Sleeve for sparking or resparking that joint from earlier. The Trip Longer, Leather Stash Tube Case is thoughtfully designed and features a sturdy and reliable brass front closure as well as a discreet rear panel for stashing standard to 1 1/4 size rolling papers. The Leather Stash Tube Case has been a conversation starter and drool causer among fellow craft cannabis enthusiasts whom appreciate an enhanced approach to their daily cannabis infused rituals. Warning: Mindful marijuana storage can positively affect the process, rituals and intent with which you apply cannabis to your life, helping optimize and elevate the overall experience. Use Wisely. TRIP LONGER LEATHER & LONG HAUL GUARANTEE All Trip Longer, Leather Goods for Life Bettering are designed by us to be super functional and hardwearing. Each item is completely handmade using only premium leathers, responsibly sourced from Canadian suppliers with a firm ethical stance on whom they are supplied by. As always, we handset every stitch and every rivet. It’s how we know the best work is being done. We use only the best hand-stitching thread, a strong and sturdy Ritza 25 from Julius Koch, affectionately known as Tiger Thread, it’s the ultimate choice for long lasting stitches and ensures our products are hardwearing and built to last the longest trip of them all. We use Chicago Style Rivets because like Chicago, they are hard as fuck. Don't trust us? Each product is guaranteed. Stitching broke? Send it back, we'll fix it up and ship it back. Just like that. Questions? Comments? Shout out : wetriplonger@gmail.com