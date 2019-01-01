 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Cream: Deep Heat & Cooling Action 150mg

by Trokie

Cooling & Deep Heat Pain Relief CBD Cream Cut through the pain fast with our soft, whipped Cooling & Deep Heat Pain Relief CBD Cream. Our special blend of natural ingredients work with the rich oils and butters to penetrate the skin and give the cooling and heating sensation that helps soothe and treat muscle and joint pain. CBD Buttercreams CBD and natural pain relieving ingredients are added to rich moisturizing body butters that will melt away into your skin. We only use the most luxurious Shea, Mango, and Kokums butters, because getting real relief can also be a lavish experience. Each of our CBD Creams contain a total of 150mg CBD per jar. Trokie Topicals Get real relief with real ingredients. Cut through all the additives and get straight to relief. We have carefully formulated a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients and paired them with healthy oils and butters that nourish your skin. Our topicals contain ingredients such as Rosemary, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil, all of which contain well-known healing properties, giving you long-lasting, effective relief. Trokie Topicals are: · Chemical-free · Paraben-free · Petroleum-free · Alcohol-free · Synthetic-free · Formaldehyde-Free · Artificial Fragrance-Free · Sodium Benzoate-Free · Cruelty-free

Got health-related symptoms? There’s a Trokie for that. Trokie is intently focused on one thing: fast-acting, long-lasting relief. Why? So you can get your life back, plain and simple. Our medicinal cannabis products, including lozenges, pain patches and capsules, have been meticulously developed by Dr. Kenton Crowley, a well-respected Doctor of Pharmacy. Scientific research and inventive thinking continue to drive the creation of Trokie relief solutions. The Trokie Story Founder and creator of Trokie, Dr. Crowley is a highly trained executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical medicine. He’s developed and patented premium medical-grade cannabis products for the treatment of neuropathic pain and other health-compromising symptoms—something no other company has done to date.