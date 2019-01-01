About this product

Cooling & Deep Heat Pain Relief CBD Cream Cut through the pain fast with our soft, whipped Cooling & Deep Heat Pain Relief CBD Cream. Our special blend of natural ingredients work with the rich oils and butters to penetrate the skin and give the cooling and heating sensation that helps soothe and treat muscle and joint pain. CBD Buttercreams CBD and natural pain relieving ingredients are added to rich moisturizing body butters that will melt away into your skin. We only use the most luxurious Shea, Mango, and Kokums butters, because getting real relief can also be a lavish experience. Each of our CBD Creams contain a total of 150mg CBD per jar. Trokie Topicals Get real relief with real ingredients. Cut through all the additives and get straight to relief. We have carefully formulated a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients and paired them with healthy oils and butters that nourish your skin. Our topicals contain ingredients such as Rosemary, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil, all of which contain well-known healing properties, giving you long-lasting, effective relief. Trokie Topicals are: · Chemical-free · Paraben-free · Petroleum-free · Alcohol-free · Synthetic-free · Formaldehyde-Free · Artificial Fragrance-Free · Sodium Benzoate-Free · Cruelty-free