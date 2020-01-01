 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Agent Orange Cartridge

by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

About this product

Agent Orange is an excellent strain with very large buds and a fresh citrus scent. It is a well-balanced hybrid that combines the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange will capture your senses with the scent of fresh oranges and citrus fruit will entice you immediately. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. Strain: Sativa-dominant hybrid 60:40 Flavor: Spicy Orange Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Energized Medicinal: Depression, pain

About this brand

We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.