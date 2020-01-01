About this product

Guanábana, or soursop, is a native Caribbean tropical fruit with a pulpy white center. It’s flavor is a combination of kiwi, banana and pineapples. Widely sold as a supplement to treat cancer, guanábana contains significant amounts of vitamin C, vitamin B1 and vitamin B2. We harvest guanábana fruit when it comes into season once a year, and then carefully incorporate the fruit puree into each little gummy. You can taste the difference real fruit makes!. Each gummy is micro-dosed with 6.25 mg of full spectrum indica cannabis extract along with pure CBD for a relaxing effect. Each pack contains 4 guanábana gummies. Gluten free No food coloring No artificial flavors Pure Co2 full spectrum cannabis oil CBD Delicious!