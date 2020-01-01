 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Guanábana Gummies

CBD Guanábana Gummies

by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Edibles Candy CBD Guanábana Gummies

About this product

Guanábana, or soursop, is a native Caribbean tropical fruit with a pulpy white center. It’s flavor is a combination of kiwi, banana and pineapples. Widely sold as a supplement to treat cancer, guanábana contains significant amounts of vitamin C, vitamin B1 and vitamin B2. We harvest guanábana fruit when it comes into season once a year, and then carefully incorporate the fruit puree into each little gummy. You can taste the difference real fruit makes!. Each gummy is micro-dosed with 6.25 mg of full spectrum indica cannabis extract along with pure CBD for a relaxing effect. Each pack contains 4 guanábana gummies. Gluten free No food coloring No artificial flavors Pure Co2 full spectrum cannabis oil CBD Delicious!

About this brand

We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.