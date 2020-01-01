 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Larry OG

Larry OG

by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Write a review
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Cannabis Flower Larry OG

About this product

Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average. Strain Type: Indica – dominant hybrid Scent: Pine, earth, lemon

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Logo
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.