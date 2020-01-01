About this product

Real Fruit Gummies are made with real tropical fruit. We buy our passion fruit from farmers and carefully incorporate the fruit puree into each little gummy. You can taste the difference. Each gummy is microdosed with 6.25 mg of THC. The 25mg pack is resealable, so they don’t dry out and are easy to carry. Each pack contains 4 passion fruit gummies. Gluten free No food coloring No artificial flavors Pure Co2 full spectrum indica cannabis oil Delicious!