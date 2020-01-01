 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Passion Fruit Gummies

by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Edibles Candy Passion Fruit Gummies

About this product

Real Fruit Gummies are made with real tropical fruit. We buy our passion fruit from farmers and carefully incorporate the fruit puree into each little gummy. You can taste the difference. Each gummy is microdosed with 6.25 mg of THC. The 25mg pack is resealable, so they don’t dry out and are easy to carry. Each pack contains 4 passion fruit gummies. Gluten free No food coloring No artificial flavors Pure Co2 full spectrum indica cannabis oil Delicious!

About this brand

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Logo
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.