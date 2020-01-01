About this product

Quenepa, also known as Spanish Lime, come into season every summer in Puerto Rico. They have a thin skin and crack open similar to a lychee fruit. The Quenepa is soft and juicy, varying in taste from very tart lemon to honey-sweet. We carefully incorporate handmade quenepa fruit puree into each little gummy. You can taste the difference. Each gummy is micro-dosed with 5 mg of full spectrum cannabis extract. Each pack contains 4 quenepa gummies. *Seasonal Gluten free No food coloring No artificial flavors Pure Co2 full spectrum cannabis oil Delicious!