 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Tamarind Gummies

Tamarind Gummies

by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Write a review
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Edibles Candy Tamarind Gummies

About this product

Tamarind, or tamarindo, is a tropical fruit used in cuisines around the world, most notably in sauces and juice. This sweet and sour fruit is high in tartaric acid, Vitamin B12 and calcium. We carefully incorporate tamarind fruit puree into each little gummy. You can taste the difference real fruit makes!. Each gummy is micro-dosed with 6.25 mg of full spectrum indica cannabis extract for a relaxing effect. Each pack contains 4 tamarind gummies. Gluten free No food coloring No artificial flavors Pure Co2 full spectrum cannabis oil Delicious!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Tropizen/TPZ Ventures Logo
We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.