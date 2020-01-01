About this product

Tamarind, or tamarindo, is a tropical fruit used in cuisines around the world, most notably in sauces and juice. This sweet and sour fruit is high in tartaric acid, Vitamin B12 and calcium. We carefully incorporate tamarind fruit puree into each little gummy. You can taste the difference real fruit makes!. Each gummy is micro-dosed with 6.25 mg of full spectrum indica cannabis extract for a relaxing effect. Each pack contains 4 tamarind gummies. Gluten free No food coloring No artificial flavors Pure Co2 full spectrum cannabis oil Delicious!