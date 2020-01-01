 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Abusive OG

by TRU Infusion

TRU Infusion Cannabis Flower Abusive OG

About this strain

A popular Californian cut of OG Kush, Abusive OG is an indica strain that inherited the nickname of its original grower. Despite its violent name, Abusive OG will ease you into in a peaceful state of mind that fades over time to a full-body relaxation. True to its OG genetics, Abusive OG has an earthy spice aroma with subtle lemon undertones. Patients who don’t mind mental haziness might choose this strain to remedy pain, anxiety, appetite loss, and sleeplessness at the end of their day. Abusive OG may not produce the highest yields in the garden, but makes up for it with resin-caked buds.

