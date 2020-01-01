 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Animal Face Wonder Roll 1g
Hybrid

Animal Face Wonder Roll 1g

by TRU Infusion

Animal Face Wonder Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Animal Face

Animal Face
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face is a cross of Face Off OG and their own Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Dense nugs pack a punch, letting consumers drift off into physical and mental bliss. Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.

About this brand

