Casper OG is an indica-dominant strain with a unique history. By combining ThaDocta’s Face Off OG and ORGNKID’s Ghost OG, Casper OG (the friendliest OG you know) was brought into being from the great beyond. Known for its squat plants and nine week grow cycle, Casper OG is an ideal indoor grow. This plant delivers traditional indica effects that mellow the mind and body in small doses, but anchors the consumer to the couch with continued use. The terpene profile is rich with OG notes, including earth and delicate citrus. Enjoy Casper OG in the evening to maximize its stress-free relaxation and gradual sedation