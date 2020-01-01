 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. CBD Bacon Flavor Dog Biscuits 100mg 20-pack

CBD Bacon Flavor Dog Biscuits 100mg 20-pack

by TRU Infusion

Write a review
TRU Infusion Pets Pet Treats CBD Bacon Flavor Dog Biscuits 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A Tru treat for your dog! Delicious biscuits made with only the highest quality, human grade ingredients and infused with natural bacon flavor. Your pet will Tru-ly be your best friend.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

TRU Infusion Logo