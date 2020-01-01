CBD Soft Dog Treats
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A Tru treat for your dog! Delicious biscuits made with only the highest quality, human grade ingredients and infused with natural bacon flavor. Your pet will Tru-ly be your best friend.
Be the first to review this product.